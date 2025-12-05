Ed Sheeran Plans Life-Changing Step to Balance Music and Family Time

Ed​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Sheeran indicates that he is getting ready to change his working method.

According to The Sun, his subsequent career chapter would be dominated by the idea of his being near home as much as possible.

The 34-year-old singer, with multiple Grammy Awards, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 33, are parents to two little girls, Lyra and Jupiter.

With the children expected to begin school next year, Sheeran says touring the world for months at a time is no longer sustainable.

"I wrote down a list... and one is my family, one is songwriting, one is doing shows," he told the outlet, explaining that he hopes to design a work life where those priorities coexist rather than compete.

‘After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July’ ❤️



HAPPY 10TH ED-IVER-CHERRY TO OUR FAVOURITE COUPLE EVER 🥰 pic.twitter.com/02BEMtK0UE — Ed Sheeran Brasil (@EdSheeranBrCom) July 4, 2025

Building a Home Base for His Career

Sheeran is exploring a major shift: creating a performance venue near his property in Suffolk. Instead of traveling across continents for extended tours, he imagines a residency that would allow him to perform without uprooting his family.

He said he has "looked into the idea of building a venue" in his hometown, a move he believes would "cut out the travel and being away from my family."

He noted that he already has a nearby studio and sees the setup as "the model you can adopt."

The idea comes on the heels of two massive tours. His Mathematics Tour, which wrapped earlier this year, included 188 shows across five continents and drew 8.8 million fans. His prior Divide Tour was one of the highest-grossing tours in history.

But the global success has come at a cost. Recent songs on his latest album reference periods of emotional distance in his marriage, late-night arguments, and the ongoing effort to stay connected amid demanding schedules.

Music Reflecting Real Life

Several tracks hint at the couple's past struggles.

In "Skeletons," he sings about "pouring gasoline onto the fire" during tense moments. Some​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ other songs talk about the couple having separate minds, not understanding each other, and the continuous effort of keeping the relationship going under pressure.

After a tumor was discovered during Seaborn's pregnancy in 2022, his wish for stability became even stronger. He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also shared that he was suffocating with the feeling of drowning at that time, a turning point which made him reassess his life and the way he creates his music.

The couple, who were both raised in the same town of Suffolk, married in secret in 2018 with only about 40 people present. Those who know them say their wedding was intimate by design, as the pair were not in the least bit interested in a celebrity show.

Currently, Sheeran is focusing on building a rhythm that keeps him grounded in the day-to-day moments, which, according to him, are of utmost importance.

"If I can get to a point where I'm playing shows, writing songs and hanging out with my family," he said, "then you can cut the noise out around that."