Ed Sheeran's New Album Sparks AI Controversy, Critics Claim Songs Sound 'Automated' and Lack His Usual Personal Touch

Ed Sheeran's newly released album "Play" is causing a lot of negative reactions from the listeners and the music scene, some of them even claiming that the words in the songs are so dull that they could not have been written by him.

The argument has led to speculation about the possible use of AI in the creation of the album.

This comes after 2023's "Autumn Variations," which received lukewarm reviews, and arrives after what Sheeran has called "the darkest period of my life."

Some insiders argue the album feels impersonal compared to his past work. One industry source quipped to Radar Online, "There may be three of them in his marriage – Ed, Cherry, and ChatGPT," a reference to Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, and the possibility of AI assistance.

Others pointed to the writing on tracks like "Symmetry," saying the lyrics are "too generic, too automated, as if they've been spat out by a bot." A label source warned that "the suspicion of AI use is toxic in music – it makes everything feel hollow."

Sheeran has not addressed the accusations directly.

He explained the album as dealing with the death of his mother and sadness. At some point in making the album, his wife was diagnosed with cancer and was expecting their second daughter, Jupiter, but she is currently cancer-free. In 2022, he lost his good friend and mentor, Jamal Edwards, and he was involved in two plagiarism lawsuits, but was later acquitted.

Experimentation Meets Criticism

Despite the controversy, "Play" experiments with new sounds. Sheeran uses Indian instruments and sings in Hindi and Punjabi, which are new things for him. A few songs like For Always, which was created for his daughters Lyra and Jupiter, have been recognized for their expressive center.

But other moments have been called clumsy. On "A Little More," he takes on a Taylor Swift-style confessional about a broken friendship, only for the track to drift into familiar clichés. A prominent U.K. critic gave the album two stars, calling it "brisk and buoyant but lyrically limp."

The album's reception has reignited debate over the role of AI in songwriting. "AI can churn out serviceable choruses in seconds," said one veteran producer, "but what it can't do is pain, joy, or the raw mess of being human."

Commercial Impact Still Unclear

Sheeran's commercial dominance remains strong. His greatest-hits compilation "+–=÷× (Tour Collection)" continues to chart in the U.K. more than a year after its release.

In a separate interview with Apple Music, Sheeran revealed he has a posthumous album planned, with songs written over his lifetime. "It's actually in my will," he said, adding that Cherry will choose the final tracklist if it is ever released.