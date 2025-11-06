Rosalía Defends Lux, Says Her Words About Bad Bunny Were 'Taken Out of Context'

Spanish singer Rosalía has addressed recent criticism after comments she made about Bad Bunny and singing in multiple languages sparked controversy online.

The singer, 33, insisted that her words were "taken out of context" and emphasized her respect for the Puerto Rican superstar.

The controversy began after Rosalía appeared on the New York Times Popcast on October 30 to discuss her upcoming album Lux, which features songs in 14 languages, including Spanish, Catalan, English, Japanese, Latin, Italian, German, Ukrainian, Arabic, Sicilian, French, Mandarin, Hebrew, and Portuguese.

During the interview, she was asked about singing in so many languages and reaching a global audience.

The hosts referenced a previous Bad Bunny interview, where the artist said he didn't care if non-Spanish-speaking fans understood his music, RollingStone said.

"I think I'm the opposite of Benito," Rosalía said. "I care. I care so much that definitely I'm going to make the effort to sing in a language that's not my language. It's not my comfort zone."

She added that incorporating multiple languages on Lux was an artistic choice to engage listeners and inspire curiosity about other languages

ROSALÍA defends Bad Bunny after some people took her comments out of context on a podcast to attack her. ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/wODqP3onzS — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) November 4, 2025

Rosalía Responds to Cultural Criticism



Despite her explanation, some social media users criticized Rosalía for her comments, arguing that she doesn't share Bad Bunny's cultural background and has benefited from Latin music.

According to People, one TikTok user said, "The reason why [Bad Bunny] decides to only sing music in Spanish is because he's standing up for his culture. Something you cannot relate to because, what? You are not a Latina, you're Spaniard."

Rosalía responded to the criticism in a now-deleted comment, writing, "Hey, I understand your point of view, but I think it's being taken out of context. I have nothing but love and respect for Benito. He's a great colleague that I admire, and I've been lucky to collaborate with him."

She also highlighted her gratitude toward Latin America, noting that Latin audiences have supported her career despite her Spanish roots.

Rosalía expressed disappointment that her message was misunderstood, explaining that it was never meant to be taken that way.

Lux, set to release on November 7, marks Rosalía's fourth studio album and first full-length project since 2022's Motomami.