Did Taylor Swift Travel Back To 1987? Fans Claim She Appears In George Michael's 'Father Figure' Video

Taylor Swift has ignited online theories suggesting she might have traveled through time after fans claimed to spot her in George Michael's 1987 music video for "Father Figure."

The pop star, 35, recently released a song titled "Father Figure" on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which interpolates Michael's original track.

Towards the end of Michael's video, viewers noticed a blurry blonde woman with bangs resembling Swift. Social media quickly filled with reactions, with one fan writing, "She went back in time," and another commenting, "The Life of a Time Traveler...!"

Swift's new track incorporates elements of Michael's melody and lyrics, earning him co-writing credit. The song also features writing contributions from longtime Swift collaborator Max Martin.

Fans Connect the Dots

The speculation echoes previous fan theories about Swift leaving hidden clues and Easter eggs years in advance.

🚨 Taylor Swift now has a cameo in George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ music video! pic.twitter.com/35Hg1pMLaB — Kush ❤️‍🔥 (@kush07_) October 31, 2025

"This explains how she does Easter eggs three to five years in advance. I'm glad we cracked the code finally," one fan commented, according to Daily Mail. Another joked, "She was -2 years old... definitely a time traveler."

This is not the first time Swift has sparked similar reactions.

In 2023, fans pointed to a 1981 commercial for the Glamour Gals doll collection that aired eight years before her birth, claiming she appeared in it, according to the NY Post. The woman in that ad was actually actress Toni Hudson.

A Nod to Past Conflicts

Swift's version of "Father Figure" includes pointed lyrics widely interpreted as addressing Scooter Braun's 2019 purchase of her original masters from Scott Borchetta.

Lines such as "This empire belongs to me / Leave it with me," reflect her ongoing disputes over her catalog, which she has since reclaimed by re-recording her early albums.

Swift's reclamation of her masters has been a central theme of her recent work.

In May, she announced the completion of her six-year battle, stating on Instagram, "All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me." She described her victory as a lifelong goal, emphasizing the value of autonomy and creative control.

According to Billboard, George Michael Entertainment praised the interpolation, noting, "We were delighted when Taylor Swift and her team approached us earlier this year about incorporating an interpolation of George Michael's classic song 'Father Figure' into a brand new song of the same title... we know George would have felt the same."