Taylor Swift Pours $8 Million Into Security Measures As Concerns Over Safety Escalate

Taylor Swift has reportedly raised her yearly security expenses to $8 million because she is worried about her safety.

The 35-year-old artist has been rather quiet in the last few months after several instances where people were stalking her after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A source close to Swift told The U.S. Sun she and fiancé Travis Kelce have boosted their joint protection budget by $2 million this year to ensure what the insider described as "round-the-clock safety."

Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games have become notably discreet. She entered Arrowhead Stadium last month behind privacy screens and used VIP access during a recent matchup against the Washington Commanders, where she watched the game alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Her focus, the source said, is to remain "safe and comfortable at all times" while avoiding unnecessary attention.

'Ring of Steel' Around the Star

The expanded security operation includes new personnel and enhanced measures at NFL venues. Two additional experts have joined her protection detail to coordinate with stadium officials and the Chiefs' own security staff.

"She knows she's always in the spotlight and wants to limit that," the insider told the outlet "Arrowhead's team has been very cooperative in making her feel secure."

Swift's team closely monitors her movements, adjusting her schedule and travel plans to reduce risk. The safety review intensified after 45-year-old Brian Jason Wagner, a repeat trespasser who claimed to be the father of her child, was hit with a five-year restraining order, according to the LA Times.

The slaying of Kirk on Sept. 10 also unsettled the pop star's circle. "There's tension in the country right now, and that doesn't help," the source added.

While Swift continues to support Kelce at games, her public appearances have been intentionally limited. The insider said she knows she can't live a normal life, and her security remains a top priority.