'She Won't Back Down!' Jay-Z's Alleged Son's Godmother Defies Court, Refuses to End Paternity War

Jay-Z's long-running paternity dispute with Rymir Satterthwaite has taken another turn as Satterthwaite's godmother, Lillie Coley, continues filing court documents in an effort to challenge the recent rulings that have thus far given the victory to the hip-hop mogul.

According to AllHipHop, Coley filed a notice of appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court on Nov. 5, one day after Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett dismissed her lawsuit against Jay-Z. The court's decision not only put an end to her latest complaint but also opened the door for the rapper's legal team to pursue sanctions and attorneys' fees.

In a sworn declaration, Coley said she needed more time to prepare her appeal because she was acting without legal representation. "I am acting pro se and need additional time to ensure the appellate record is complete," she said.

Less than 24 hours after the filing, the news outlet reported that Coley had withdrawn the appeal and planned to file a motion for reconsideration instead. She said her new filing would present questions the appellate court is not yet prepared to consider.

This latest development comes after Judge Garnett's October 24 ruling denying Coley's emergency request for a restraining order barring Jay-Z's legal team from seeking sanctions. The judge's ruling opened the door for the rapper's attorneys to proceed, contending that Coley's filings were "repetitive and meritless."

Radaronline reported that Coley, who once served as the legal guardian of Rymir Satterthwaite, has continued to claim Jay-Z as Satterthwaite's biological father. Those claims have been thrown out in multiple courts, including a 2022 New Jersey ruling barring both Coley and Satterthwaite from filing new paternity-related suits without first obtaining the court's permission.

Attorneys for Jay-Z have accused Coley of violating that order, calling her repeated filings a "decades-long harassment" campaign designed to pressure the rapper into taking a DNA test.

Coley, through her attorney, insists the case is still open. "The judge overlooked key facts," she wrote in court filings, and said her forthcoming motion will outline those purported omissions.

Jay-Z has always denied being Satterthwaite's father and has never taken a DNA test. In previous interviews, Satterthwaite has said that he isn't after money. "This is not about a dollar," he told the media earlier this year. "This is about the truth."