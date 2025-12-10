Godmother of Jay-Z's Alleged Son Claims State Attorney General Lied, Drives Her to Bankruptcy

Lillie Coley, the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite, has charged New Jersey's Attorney General with misrepresenting major court rulings that she says have driven her into financial ruin as she continues to battle fallout from her godson's botched paternity lawsuit against Jay-Z.

Per AllHipHop, the battle dates back more than a decade. Satterthwaite and his mother filed a paternity claim against Jay-Z in New Jersey—with Coley as the administrator—which was dismissed in 2011 and then dismissed again in 2012 as judges ruled the court lacked jurisdiction.

Coley's claims regarding the case were also dismissed. She said, "Lillie Coley accused the New Jersey Attorney General of distorting court records in a high-stakes federal filing as she continues to fight the legal aftermath of her godson's failed paternity case against Jay-Z, a battle she says has driven her into bankruptcy."

Despite those early dismissals, Coley continued pressing his case through the courts with civil filings and public appeals to secure a DNA test from the rapper. Those requests went unanswered, and the courts declined to compel further action.

In the new filing, Coley contended that the Attorney General's office misrepresented the family court's jurisdiction. The first part of her filing included a factual preamble, which was followed by her direct assertions. She wrote that the state's assertion that New Jersey family court "did have jurisdiction" is "demonstrably and provably false," citing multiple 2012 dismissals of the matter.

She also claimed the misrepresentation had already affected the outcome of her federal case. Coley said the filing "is a material misrepresentation made in a federal appellate court, directly conflicting with the actual state-court record."

Coley argues that the new evidence requires revisiting the matter, as it speaks to her motion for injunctive relief, and thus, the state's legal position is built on a faulty foundation.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied paternity, and courts have repeatedly shut the door on further litigation, leaving Coley to deal with legal and financial fallout on her own.

In a different part of her filing, Coley accused state-issued liens and those from attorneys representing Jay-Z of forcing her into bankruptcy proceedings. She declared, "Bankruptcy jurisdiction supersedes state-court enforcement attempts."

She further added that Jay-Z has not filed a response in the matter, and the court has yet to rule.

