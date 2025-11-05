Diddy Spends 56th Birthday Behind Bars Sharing A Modest Meal Schedule And Small Talk With Fellow Inmates At Fort Dix

Sean "Diddy" Combs turned 56 this week inside Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, a sharp contrast to the extravagant parties that once marked his birthdays.

The former music mogul spent the day following the same routine as every other inmate, with early wake-up calls, cafeteria food, and little celebration beyond brief conversations in the prison yard.

Us Weekly reported Combs started his day at 6 a.m. with a typical jail meal that included either bran flakes or toast, a small breakfast cake, and skim milk.

At 11 a.m., he was served a lunch that could have been chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger, with the addition of either toast or garlic ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌bread.

Dinner was served before 5 p.m., consisting of cheese pizza, pasta salad, green beans, and a small portion of salad. The only sweet available was a slice of pie.

From VIP Lounges to Cafeteria Lines

Combs' current surroundings are a far cry from his days hosting all-night parties filled with celebrities and champagne. He now lives in a minimum-security facility that houses about 3,000 inmates, roughly 90 minutes outside New York City.

CNN reported he was moved to Fort Dix earlier this year after complaining about safety issues and poor conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he had been held following his September 2024 arrest on sex trafficking charges.

The court approved the transfer to allow him easier access to family visits and participation in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which includes counseling and group therapy.

Compared​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to the restrictions of his previous facility, Fort Dix has dormitory-style housing, outdoor recreation, and a weight room. However, his life is still very much tightly structured.

Meals, recreation, and work programs follow a fixed schedule, and lights are out before 9 p.m.

Adapting to Prison Life

Recent photos shared by TMZ showed Combs in the prison yard alongside former NBA player Sebastian Telfair. The two appeared to be talking with other inmates. Observers noted Combs looked significantly older, with a gray beard and heavy jacket.

Inmates have described him as polite and quiet, often keeping to a small group.

While there was no special acknowledgment of his birthday, those around him said he appeared calm and settled into his new environment.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His release date is set for May 8, 2028, which means he will celebrate at least two more birthdays behind bars.