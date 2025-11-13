Elton John Loses Patience Backstage At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Before Taking The Stage: Report

Elton John reportedly lost his composure backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, November 8, as delays threatened to push back his tribute to the late Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

The 78-year-old music legend was said to have expressed frustration at the behind-the-scenes chaos, telling staff, "My plane is waiting!" and asking, "What the hell is wrong with you people? Nobody knows what they're doing!" according to an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six.

The flare-up came just moments before John he took the stage.

Despite the earlier backstage tension, John's performance honoring Wilson was met with applause. Observers noted that he appeared focused and moved by the opportunity to celebrate a fellow music icon who passed away in June at age 82.

Backstage Drama and Past Explosions

This was not the first time John's temperament has made headlines.

In 1999, Tina Turner recalled during a "60 Minutes" interview that John "went into a rage" during a rehearsal for VH1 "Divas Live." Turner explained that John's anger was triggered during a session where she was attempting to guide him on "Proud Mary," later saying that he "just exploded" but did eventually apologize for the incident.

More recently, John shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the recording of his album Who Believes in Angels? in February.

During the 20-day session, he was filmed yelling, "It's a f**king nightmare," while slamming his headphones on his piano, reflecting the intensity he brings to his work even outside the public eye.

Continued Musical Success

While his temper occasionally makes headlines, John's career remains remarkably active. In addition to his Hall of Fame appearance, he released a new album this year, Who Believes in Angels?, in collaboration with Brandi Carlile, and recently celebrated the fiftieth anniversary of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.

The anniversary edition of Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy saw a dramatic surge in sales, jumping more than 7,700% in one week.

According to Forbes, Luminate reported that the album sold just under 4,100 copies in the tracking frame after previously selling in the triple digits. The reissue debuted at No. 18 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 20 on the Vinyl Albums chart, marking John's tenth appearance on the vinyl list.