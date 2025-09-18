Elton John to Leave Family Vials of Blood, Jewelry From His Ashes After Turning Kneecaps Into Necklace: Report

Elton John is planning deeply personal gifts for his family that go beyond music and memorabilia.

The 78-year-old singer has revealed that he turned his surgically removed kneecaps into a necklace, and insiders say he is preparing to leave even more unusual keepsakes for his husband David Furnish and their two sons.

Kneecaps Turned Into Jewelry

In the new documentary "Touched by Gold," John explained he asked his surgeon to let him keep his kneecaps after undergoing double knee replacement surgery.

"When I had my kneecaps removed, the left one first and then the right, I asked my surgeon if I could keep the kneecaps, which she was rather startled about," John recalled.

Jewelry designer Theo Fennell worked with John to transform the preserved bones into a necklace.

Fennell said they had to "bake them to dry them out" before coating and polishing them, and he added that the chain was made of bone and inscribed with the Latin phrase meaning "I will no longer bow to any man."

John's surgeon told him he had "the worst knees" he had ever operated on.

Plans for More Farewell Keepsakes

Elton John revealed how his kneecaps were transformed into a necklace and brooch after having them removed. https://t.co/RLCNfEdu87 pic.twitter.com/AJH9j8jUH5 — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2025

Friends say John views these pieces as an extension of his life's work. One source told Radar Online, "He's already talking about leaving vials of his blood for his sons and making sure his ashes are turned into jewelry so his family can wear him close forever."

Another friend said John doesn't see the gifts as morbid but as "a way of leaving something tangible and personal behind, something his boys and David can hold onto when he's gone."

Those close to John say retirement has made him more open about mortality. "He wants his children to remember him not just through his songs," one insider said, "but through something they can literally carry with them for the rest of their lives."

The singer repeatedly communicated the symbolism of gold over the years, starting with his debut gold record in 1970 and the gold-colored outfits he used for his concerts.

John explained, "Throughout my career, gold has always had a magic that inspires my music, my style and the way I express myself."

Some friends reportedly find the kneecap necklace and planned blood vials shocking, but John has dismissed any criticism. A source said, "He feels that if people can turn hair into keepsakes or wear lockets of ashes, then why not go further? He sees it as the ultimate statement of love."