Billie Eilish Fires Off Vulgar Message at Elon Musk After Criticizing Mark Zuckerberg

Billie Eilish is once again calling out some of the world's richest tech figures — and this time, her message for Elon Musk was anything but subtle.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer posted an expletive-filled statement on Instagram, blasting the billionaire for what she sees as extreme wealth hoarding while global crises continue to rise.

Eilish reposted a slideshow originally shared by advocacy group My Voice My Choice.

The slides outlined ways Musk could use his growing fortune to help the world, including ending world hunger with yearly donations or protecting over 10,000 endangered species.

According to People, one slide even estimated that Musk could rebuild Gaza for $53.2 billion. After resharing the post, Eilish added her own message, calling Musk a "f–king pathetic p—y bitch coward."

Her comments came shortly after Forbes reported that Musk had become the first person ever worth $500 billion.

In addition, Tesla shareholders recently approved a compensation package that could make him the world's first trillionaire, depending on whether he meets several long-term business goals.

Musk's team has not responded to the singer's remarks.

Billie Eilish Criticizes Billionaires, Sparks Laughter and Applause

This is not the first time Eilish has spoken out against ultra-wealthy tech moguls. In October, she openly challenged billionaires during her acceptance speech at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards — a speech delivered directly in front of Mark Zuckerberg.

At the time, she told the room, "If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?" and urged wealthy attendees to "give [their] money away" to help people struggling around the world, PageSix reported.

Several insiders later said Zuckerberg appeared uncomfortable, though other guests reportedly laughed and clapped.

While Eilish has criticized billionaires before, she has also taken tangible steps to support causes she believes in.

During the same awards ceremony, Stephen Colbert announced that she donated $11.5 million from her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour earnings to climate justice groups, food equity programs, and environmental efforts.