Todd Snider Arrested on Charges of Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing in Salt Lake City

Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider was arrested Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah, on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and making threats of violence, just days after being reportedly assaulted outside his hotel.

The incident led to the cancellation of his 2025 High, Lonesome and Then Some Tour.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Snider arrived at Holy Cross Hospital following the alleged assault. After being discharged, he reportedly returned to the hospital and threatened staff.

"He threatened hospital staff at that time," the police statement said. "He was booked into jail for disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats of violence."

Snider, 59, was released on no recognizance early Monday morning, meaning he did not have to post bail but promised to appear in court.

Jail records show he was arrested at 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 2 and released just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 3.

According to Billboard, hours after his release, Snider's team confirmed the cancellation of his tour via social media.

"We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel," the post read.

Todd Snider Cancels Tour After Salt Lake City Arrest

The statement added, "Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon."

The tour had kicked off Oct. 30 in Englewood, Colorado, in support of Snider's latest album, High, Lonesome and Then Some, released Oct. 17 via Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers, People reported

Before the Salt Lake City incident, Snider had shared his excitement about performing again, telling Rolling Stone in September, "I want this tour to be the funnest one. I at least want to do it one more time."

Snider, known for his storytelling and Americana sound, has faced health challenges in recent years.

In the same interview, he explained that spinal stenosis causes widespread pain but does not stop him from performing. "I do a lot of things to try to help it, but I have to make peace with it, too," he said.

Representatives for Snider have not commented on the arrest, and no further details about the alleged assault have been released.

The canceled tour dates were expected to take him to several major cities, concluding Nov. 16.