Machine Gun Kelly Halts Warped Tour Show to Shut Down Fan's NSFW Request in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

Machine Gun Kelly made a sold-out crowd gasp at Warped Tour's Orlando stop on Nov. 15 when a fan shouted an outrageous request. MGK didn't hesitate to shut it down. "No, I won't spit in your mouth," he said, pausing mid-song.

According to The Mirror, the​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ crowd chuckled awkwardly, very much surprised, but their spirits were not lowered at Camping World Stadium's Tinker Field.

Not only did the rapper outlines rules–he also brought in lightness, memories, and the love of his family to his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌performance.

At one point, he joked that fans should either "ride some rides" or "ride some rockstars," a nod to both Orlando's theme parks and the festival's stacked lineup.

Warped​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Tour was closely tied to the alternative music scene for a long time, as its first tour was in 1995. After it decided not to continue its cross-country tour in 2018 because of the rising costs of the production, the festival came back in 2025 with only three shows: Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Orlando.

MGK shares a special link with Warped Tour. Initially, he came as an alternative rapper, but later he went for the pop-punk style, which he is most recognized ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌for.

Festival founder Kevin Lyman told Mirror US that Warped Tour was never meant to confine genres but to mix musicians together. MGK also shared a funny tidbit from 2012: at the time, he wouldn't wear underwear during shows, a cheeky nod to his rebellious early persona.

mgk shares the stage with his 16-year-old daughter tonight at Warped Tour 💕 pic.twitter.com/8aX6GgyiKS — colsoncontent (@colsoncontent) November 16, 2025

Beyond the laughs, MGK brought a heartfelt side to the Orlando show. He invited Julia Wolf to perform "Iris" and later called his daughter Casie Colson Baker on stage to sing Halsey's part in "Forget Me Too."

He has previously praised Casie, saying,"I got my best friend and my life. [Casie] is so wise, and honestly, she's just better than me."

mgk during warped tour was amazing!

He was surrounded by friends and family, and it was clear he was loving it 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/XHgIw3l9mR — xEtherealMGKx (@xEtherealMGKx) November 16, 2025

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Disappointing Super Bowl Moment With Taylor Swift During Chiefs Defeat

Megan Fox and MGK's Family Focus

Offstage, MGK and Megan Fox are reportedly rebuilding their relationship. The couple welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March, and sources told Entertainment Tonight that having their child has brought them closer.

"Things have been going well lately. Welcoming Saga has brought them closer," a source said.

The pair are now focused on creating "a more solid foundation, especially for the sake of their family."

MGK has been impressing Fox with his commitment, reportedly making "a concerted effort to show Megan his commitment to her and the kids by being consistently involved, loving and supportive." Though they have not put a formal label on their relationship, they spend considerable time together, prioritizing their daughter's well-being.

"Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby," a source told PEOPLE.

"Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."