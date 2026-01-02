P!nk Reveals Health Update After Spending New Year's Eve Hospitalized

Pop star P!nk started the new year in an unexpected place: a hospital bed.

The singer shared a health update on New Year's Eve, revealing that she was hospitalized while recovering from a neck procedure, but reassured fans that she was in good spirits and focused on healing.

On Wednesday night, Dec. 31, the 46-year-old singer posted a smiling selfie on social media.

She wore a hospital gown and had a visible bandage on her neck as she rested in bed.

While the setting surprised many fans, P!nk used the moment to reflect on the year she was leaving behind and explain why she was in the hospital.

The "Get the Party Started" singer joked that she was not there for cosmetic surgery.

According to Billboard, she said doctors placed "two new shiny discs in my neck," adding that "rock 'n' roll is a contact sport."

She also shared that while she spent the holiday recovering alone, her family was still able to celebrate by snowboarding.

In a heartfelt caption, P!nk looked back on 2025 and described it as a year filled with highs and lows.

"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying," she wrote.

She added that even through hard times, there was still beauty, especially in being able to care for her children and support their dreams.

P!nk Reflects on Loss and Growth

P!nk, who shares two children with her husband Carey Hart, also spoke about loss and growth.

She said she had to say goodbye to "incredibly important people" while also seeing long-held dreams come true, People reported.

Looking ahead, she shared her hope to spend the coming year helping protect the freedom of families to make choices for themselves.

Friends and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with support. Juliette Lewis wished her "happy healing & happy new year," while Kristin Chenoweth replied with words of encouragement.

This hospital stay was not the only health challenge P!nk faced in 2025. During the summer, she revealed that she had been recovering from a serious bacterial infection while on vacation.

At the time, she shared photos and updates to keep fans informed and said she was getting better.

P!nk has been enjoying downtime after finishing her massive 2023–2024 Summer Carnival World Tour.