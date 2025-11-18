Cardi B Calls Out Offset for 'Harassing' Joke About Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is speaking out after her ex-husband, Offset, allegedly made a joke about her newborn baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 33, recently welcomed her first child with the NFL wide receiver, confirming the birth on November 13 with an Instagram post celebrating both her new music and her new baby.

The drama began on November 15 when Offset, 33, posted a short-lived Instagram Story that read, "My kid lol," seemingly joking about Cardi's baby with Diggs.

Cardi, who shares three children with Offset—Kulture, 8, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 12 months—responded on X (formerly Twitter) before he could clarify the post.

"Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not," Cardi wrote in a series of since-deleted posts, according to Complex, US Magazine reported.

"It's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger... It's all fun and games until it's too late. Mf'ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload... LEAVE ME TF ALONE."

Offset's team has since denied that he made the post. "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated," his representative told sources on November 17.

"Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Offset is denying posting “My Kid lol” in response to any reporting of a GA paternity law that circulated in regards to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs baby.. I’m told the alleged post in response, was fake.



In a statement I just recieved from a spokesperson for offset I’m told ..… pic.twitter.com/jlAYIZozlW — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) November 18, 2025

Cardi B Shares Joy of New Baby and Music Release

Cardi, who announced her pregnancy in September, has been clear that she is focusing on her family and her new relationship.

"I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me," she shared on Instagram.

According to E! News, she also emphasized that she and Diggs are very supportive of each other. "He just makes me feel safe and very confident... It makes you feel like you could take over the world."

Despite the tension with her ex, Cardi has said she's ready for love and a family life. During a September interview on Today, she said, "I would get married again. I believe in love. I'm like a hopeless romantic."

The rapper also defended herself against criticism about being out in public shortly after giving birth.

In an X Spaces chat, she explained, "Y'all have not seen me in a club, y'all have not seen me out on a dinner, y'all have not seen me doing anything, but y'all ignore all the Story posts of me with my kids. I'm with my kids all day long. I live with my kids."