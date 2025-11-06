Cardi B Faces New Baby Daddy Drama as Stefon Diggs Is Confirmed Father of Instagram Model's Daughter

A paternity test has confirmed that NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is expecting a child with rapper Cardi B, is also the father of a Los Angeles model's infant daughter.

According to The U.S. Sun, the New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, was named in a 2024 lawsuit filed by model Aileen Lopera, known online as Lord Gisselle, who alleged she was pregnant with his child. Lopera gave birth in April to a girl named Charliee, who carries Diggs' last name.

Legal Confirmation and Custody Plans

Lopera's attorney, Tamar Arminak, told The U.S. Sun that genetic testing confirmed Diggs' paternity.

"The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child," Arminak said, adding that her client hopes to co-parent amicably.

Court filings show that Lopera initially sought legal and physical custody of the baby but was open to granting Diggs visitation.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ professional football player denied the allegation, and only after that, he consented to a paternity test in July. He stated that he would seek shared custody and pay for the child's expenses and legal fees if it were true.

Diggs, who also shares an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship, has not publicly commented on the new test results.

A Complicated Year for Diggs and Cardi

The paternity confirmation comes just months after Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with Diggs' child, marking a major step in their high-profile relationship.

Diggs confirmed to PEOPLE at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week that they are expecting a boy.

The pair were first linked in late 2024 and made their public debut at the Met Gala this past May.

In her September appearance on CBS Mornings, Cardi, 33, expressed excitement about her pregnancy and praised Diggs for being emotionally supportive. "He makes me feel very confident," she said. "It makes you feel like you could take over the world."

The "WAP" rapper shares three children—Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1—with her ex-husband, Offset. The couple divorced in 2024 after seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Diggs has faced additional speculation about fathering another child after TMZ published photos in May that appeared to show him leaving a New York hospital carrying a baby seat — just one day before his first public outing with Cardi.