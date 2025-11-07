Cardi B's Reported $10M Divorce Offer Rejected by Offset Amid Claims He Deserves Half

Cardi B's marriage woes with Offset appear to be far from over.

The Migos rapper has reportedly rejected a $10 million divorce settlement offer from the Grammy-winning artist, insisting he's entitled to half of their shared assets.

A source close to the estranged couple said Offset "feels used," arguing that he "built that brand with her" and now wants "his cut."

Cardi's camp reportedly believes Offset's claims are baseless and plans to present documentation to prove she built her empire independently.

"She's been hustling since day one," one insider told AllHipHop, adding that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper intends to produce financial records showing that her biggest business ventures, including her Reebok collaborations, her vodka-infused Whipshots line, and her chart-topping music career, predate their marriage.

Neither Cardi nor Offset has publicly commented on the reported offer or Offset's demand for 50 percent of their combined wealth. But with both stars known for airing grievances online, observers say it's only a matter of time before the battle spills onto social media.

Entertainment analysts warn that if the split turns litigious, it could become one of hip-hop's most high-profile financial showdowns.

"This isn't just about love anymore," said one industry insider familiar with both artists. "We're talking millions – maybe tens of millions."

Stefon Diggs Rumors Add New Tension

As if the divorce rumors weren't dramatic enough, Cardi is also reportedly fuming over NFL star Stefon Diggs amid claims that the New England Patriots wide receiver has four women pregnant at the same time.

According to another report by AllHipHop, the Bronx-born rapper, 32, has been privately upset about the situation after initially brushing it off as gossip.

"When this rumor first broke, you probably remember Cardi's funny little post, the one where she pretended to talk to 'the other woman,'" the outlet reported. "It was all jokes and laughs back then... but nobody is laughing now that he's allegedly got a whole bench."

Sources close to Cardi say her tone has shifted in recent weeks. While she continues to maintain a confident image online, insiders told the outlet that "behind the scenes, she may be genuinely upset."

One source put it bluntly, "He needs therapy really bad."

This came after People's report and confirmation that Diggs fathered an Instagram model's baby.