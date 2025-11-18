Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held Hostage During Home Robbery While He Was On Livestream

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida home was reportedly invaded by armed robbers Sunday night, Nov. 16, while the rapper was on a livestream with YouTuber Jack Doherty.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call just before 10 pm, reporting a "home invasion robbery/burglary in progress."

Police said four masked men, all armed with handguns, entered the house. According to RollingStone, witnesses told officers that the suspects held Hernandez's mother at gunpoint while searching the property for cash and car keys.

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows the masked intruders moving through the home while keeping watch over his 60-year-old mother.

Hernandez, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was not at home during the robbery, as he was livestreaming with Doherty, who had recently been arrested on drug charges.

In the video, Doherty can be heard explaining, "We were livestreaming with [Hernandez] and in the middle of it, apparently he got robbed, so now there's like a bunch of cops at his house."

No Arrests Yet in Tekashi 6ix9ine Home Invasion

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a K-9 search was conducted, but the suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived.

No arrests have been made, and the identities of the robbers remain unknown. Officers suspect the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. It is not yet clear what, if any, items were stolen.

Hernandez addressed the incident in an Instagram Stories video, noting that the robbery occurred during a rare moment when he was allowed to leave his home while serving house arrest.

He was placed back on house arrest in September following a probation violation linked to a fight at a Florida mall.

The rapper's legal troubles date back to his federal racketeering and conspiracy charges.

The home invasion comes after Hernandez pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in July.

During his court appearances, prosecutors revealed that police had raided his Miami home in March, discovering cocaine and ecstasy in his bedroom. Two charges from that raid were later dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, Independent reported.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who rose to fame with his 2017 hit "Gummo," is known for his controversial social media presence and frequent legal issues.

He has been involved in lawsuits, public feuds, and criminal cases, making his life a constant target for both fans and critics.