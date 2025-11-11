Tekashi 6ix9ine Faces Backlash Over Controversial 'Relapse' Comments About Demi Lovato

Tekashi 6ix9ine is under fire after making controversial remarks about Demi Lovato relapsing, sparking outrage online.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made the comments during an appearance on Andie Elle's podcast, claiming Lovato was "gonna relapse" and jokingly offering to send her substances.

Lovato, 33, has been sober since nearly dying from a heroin and fentanyl overdose in July 2018.

The incident left her with brain damage, legal blindness, and the effects of three strokes and a heart attack.

She has openly discussed her struggles with addiction, depression, and the steps she takes daily to maintain sobriety, including regular Vivitrol injections to block opioid effects, DailyMail reported.

On the podcast, Tekashi's comments immediately drew criticism. "She's clean. Like she's sober," host Andie Elle noted, to which 6ix9ine replied, "She's gonna relapse.

Let's send her a gift. Let's send her some..." The part about what he intended to send was bleeped out, but appeared to refer to drugs.

6ix9ine responds to backlash over his comments about wanting to make Demi Lovato relapse again:



“People in this new generation are just overly sensitive." pic.twitter.com/lBbn3SYYJ1 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 11, 2025

Social Media Condemns 6ix9ine's 'Dark Humor'

Tekashi later defended his remarks to TMZ, calling them "dark humor" and saying, "Dark humor is going extinct.

People in this new generation are just overly sensitive." Despite this explanation, social media users condemned his statements as insensitive and harmful.

One person wrote, "He's not funny for that, that's really insensitive. Recovery is a huge thing, and I'm so proud of Demi."

Another added, "Demi is seven years sober and living her best life, whereas we don't give a f*** about that irrelevant mess of a man."

Lovato has emphasized the seriousness of addiction and recovery, explaining that she nearly died during her overdose.

In 2021, she told CBS Sunday Morning that her assistant found her just minutes after she took a deadly dose of heroin laced with fentanyl. Reflecting on that night, she said, "Realizing the high I wanted would kill me was what I needed to get me clean for good."

Since her recovery, Lovato has stayed committed to sobriety and recently celebrated her marriage to Jordan Lutes.

She continues to advocate for mental health awareness and responsible substance use, showing fans that recovery is possible.

Representatives for both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Demi Lovato have been contacted for comment.