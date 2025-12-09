Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine to Complete 12 Months of Treatment for Drugs and Anger Management: Report

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will have a long list of required treatment programs to complete once he finishes his three-month jail sentence next year.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered the rapper to serve 12 months of supervised release that includes anger-management sessions and outpatient drug treatment.

These conditions will begin after he leaves prison, which he is scheduled to enter on January 6.

The documents show that the judge wants 6ix9ine to participate in a mental-health program focusing on controlling anger.

He will also need to attend regular drug-treatment appointments as part of his release terms. These programs are meant to keep him on track after years of public legal troubles.

Just last week, the rapper said he was not worried about going to jail. He shared that he expects to be kept away from the general prison population because of his "snitch" reputation, which he gained after testifying in a major gang case.

Instead of focusing on the risks, he said he plans to use his time behind bars to improve his health.

He told sources he wants to drop from 190 pounds to 120 pounds by eating only one box of Oreo cookies a day and exercising while in isolation.

#Exclusive 🚨 Tekashi 6ix9ine is ordered to complete drug & mental health treatment after prison. https://t.co/7fdJf41BsR pic.twitter.com/QrHO9MFruQ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2025

Tekashi 6ix9ine Faces New Rules

Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal problems have followed him for years. He has been on probation since 2020, when he was released after cooperating with federal investigators in a racketeering case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He claimed the gang had betrayed him, which led him to testify. His cooperation helped shorten his prison sentence, but it also sparked backlash that continues today.

More recently, federal agents raided his property earlier this year. During the search, officers found drugs that contributed to his latest round of legal trouble, Yahoo reported.

That discovery played a role in the judge's decision to require drug treatment as part of his supervised release.

The rapper, known for hit songs like "Gooba," has made headlines for his colorful appearance, online feuds, and constant legal battles.

But the new court order gives him a year-long path he must follow once he leaves prison. The strict rules suggest authorities want him to break old patterns and avoid further offenses.