6ix9ine Allegedly Now Thinks He's 'Untouchable' After Cooperation Deal— Prosecutors Demand Jail Time

Federal prosecutors are asking a Manhattan federal judge to put rapper 6ix9ine behind bars, arguing that he has been acting as if his history as a government cooperator immunizes him from realistic punishment.

According to AllHipHop, the government submitted a detailed sentencing memo accusing the rapper of repeatedly violating his supervised release and of ignoring the court's warnings. The memo outlines in detail a series of violations that prosecutors say reflect a pattern of disregard for legal obligations.

The memo presented its primary objection using a neutral introductory line.Prosecutors wrote, "the defendant has behaved as if his cooperation placed him above the law."

The filing requests that the court impose a sentence of 3 to 9 months, insisting that 6ix9ine continued to commit violations after receiving, prosecutors described as, extraordinary leniency for cooperating with the government in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods case.

Billboard reported that the rapper was facing a prison term extending as long as decades before accepting the plea deal to cooperate.

In another introductory note, the memo describes events at his Florida residence earlier this year.

It states that 6ix9ine admitted to possessing cocaine and MDMA after officers discovered the substances inside his Palm Beach County home.

The violations came only weeks after he completed a 45-day jail term linked to methamphetamine use, failed drug tests, unauthorized travel, and providing false information to his probation officer.

Prosecutors say that position changed sharply after a violent altercation inside a Wellington, Florida, mall; the memo described the encounter as a retaliatory assault that escalated after the victim mocked the rapper for cooperating with law enforcement.

Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said, "While it is unfortunate that anyone would verbally provoke Hernandez for cooperating with the Government, it is an unfortunate reality that taunting like this is likely recur for the foreseeable future. Hernandez must learn to turn the other cheek and walk away from situations like these moving forward."

The filing points out that Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted 6ix9ine leniency in 2019 because he believed the rapper was aware of the consequences of being part of the gang and would not commit any more crimes. Now, prosecutors say he treated that as a free pass.

They are also asking for a new two-year term of supervised release that includes substance abuse treatment and anger-management counseling, calling both essential to preventing future violations. 6ix9ine's sentencing is scheduled for November 20, 2025.