Chappell Roan Admits Pre-Show Jitters Before Rock-Leaning Mexico City Festival

Chappell Roan opened up about feeling nervous before headlining the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City over the weekend.

The pop star, known for her bold stage presence and catchy hits, admitted she wasn't sure if a rock-focused audience would connect with her music.

"I was quite nervous for Mexico city because I wasn't sure if the crowd would vibe with me because it's such a rock leaning festival and I was like will ppl still like me if I'm pop?" Roan wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

"But omg the crowd was so wonderful and I felt so loved and supported! So so sick I got to do this thank you for having me. I will continue practicing my Spanish every day. ¡Gracias!"

The Missouri native performed on Saturday (Nov. 17) alongside rock heavyweights like Foo Fighters and Linkin Park.

Despite being the most pop-leaning artist on the lineup, Roan's performance won over the audience and marked a celebratory end to her Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things Tour.

According to Billboard, for the Mexico City show, Roan transformed into a "screaming banshee," donning a costume inspired by early-20th-century brassieres and 18th-century medical corsets.

The look, designed by McQueen, symbolized a mix of feminine softness and rage, adding a dramatic flair to her set.

Roan's excitement extended beyond her performance. She also expressed joy at interacting with fans and experiencing the city's vibrant energy.

The festival stop followed a tour leg in Los Angeles, where she reflected on the personal significance of performing.

"Everything made sense this year: Why I do this. Last year, I was really questioning, 'Why am I doing this to myself? I'm so sad. I feel so left out in public. I feel so awkward all the time,'" she told the crowd, RollingStone reported.

"And then I started doing shows again, and it all made sense that it was to literally bring queer people joy and tell them that it's OK."

Looking ahead, Roan won't perform again until February, when she kicks off a series of festival dates in Australia. She is also set to headline Lollapalooza Brasil and Lollapalooza Chile in March.

The singer is expected to attend the 2026 Grammys, where she is up for two awards, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit "The Subway."