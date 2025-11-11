Chappell Roan Demands Strict Rules for Photographers on Red Carpets After Past Clashes

Chappell Roan made headlines at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony by setting strict rules for photographers ahead of her red carpet arrival.

Videos circulating online show a red carpet attendant telling photographers, "OK, Chappell's coming. No one will yell at her or she will leave. Be quiet, be nice, be smiling."

The preemptive warning ensured the Grammy-winning singer had a calm, respectful interaction with the press.

The instructions were no accident. Roan, 27, has a history of clashing with photographers on red carpets.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, she famously snapped at a photographer who allegedly shouted at her, saying, "You shut the f–k up – not me, b**ch."

A month later, she confronted another photographer during the premiere of "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour," claiming he had been "disrespectful" toward her at a previous event.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party," she told the photographer, demanding an apology before being escorted back to the red carpet, PageSix reported.

The new rules appear to be part of Roan's effort to prevent similar confrontations.

When she stepped onto the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, photographers followed instructions, politely asking for poses and spins, which Roan happily obliged.

Her team's approach seems to have successfully avoided past chaos, and fans noted the unusual calm at her press line.

Chappell Roan: Fame Brings Mental Health Struggles

Roan has been open about the challenges she faces as a rising star. She revealed in an interview last September that she has severe depression, which she attributes to the sudden changes fame brought into her life.

"Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage," she told sources. Activities like going to the park, pilates, or yoga require extra planning and precautions to avoid harassment or stalking.

While the pre-event instructions sparked criticism online, many supporters defended Roan. Fans argued that she wasn't being a diva but rather asserting her right to be treated respectfully.

According to DailyMail, one fan wrote, "She's just asking to be treated like a person and not be yelled at." Others praised her for "teaching people how you want to be respected" and called for industry-wide changes in how celebrities are treated on red carpets.

Critics, however, labeled her approach extreme. Some suggested that her rules reflected a focus on fame over professionalism, while others questioned whether she could sustain her popularity.