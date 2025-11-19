Emotional Kelsea Ballerini Blasts 'Weird' Rumors About New Song 'Emerald City'

Kelsea Ballerini addressed swirling rumors about her new song "Emerald City" in an emotional performance at her Mount Pleasant Experience pop-up concert in Nashville on Nov. 17.

The 32-year-old country star made it clear that the track is personal and not intended to spark gossip online.

"I write songs to relate to, not to make a point on the internet," Ballerini told fans as she discussed the song during the intimate event, which marked the live debut of her new EP "Mount Pleasant."

Her statement came in response to speculation linking the song's lyrics to her ex-boyfriend, "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, and his former girlfriend Madelyn Cline.

Fans had theorized that "Emerald City" referenced comparisons between Ballerini and Cline.

Earlier that day, Stokes weighed in on the social media chatter. He called the rumors "f--king weird" and told fans to "grow up," defending both himself and Ballerini from the online speculation, ENews reported.

Despite their breakup in September after three years of dating, the former couple recently sparked reconciliation rumors after being spotted together in Croatia earlier this month.

Neither has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship, but Ballerini has previously asked for privacy.

In a TikTok post following their split, she wrote, "Let us be. Please," addressing speculators and paparazzi.

Kelsea Ballerini opens up about the meaning of her new song “Emerald City” amid online discourse:



“I did not write this song for the internet and I did not write this song to put down anyone.” pic.twitter.com/246N5bi7vo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

Fans Peek Behind the Scenes of Kelsea's New EP

Ballerini's pop-up concert was designed to immerse fans in the world of her new EP.

The Nashville production studio was transformed into a lush park-like setting, complete with swing sets, benches, lamp posts, and artificial turf.

Fans also got behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the record and a glimpse of the outfits featured in her recent music videos.

During the two intimate sets, Ballerini performed all five songs from "Mount Pleasant," including her mental health-themed track "Check on Your Friends," which closed the night.

Between songs, she opened up about the creative process, inspirations, and emotions behind her music.

According to People, as the night concluded, Ballerini became visibly emotional. "Thanks for embracing the not-so-glittery parts of me over the last few years," she told the audience.

"I know that I'm the luckiest to be able to have all these very big feelings and be like, 'I need to put it in music or I will combust.'"

She also expressed gratitude to her label, management, and creative team for supporting her artistic vision.

"Mount Pleasant," released on Nov. 14, follows her acclaimed 2024 album Patterns and represents Ballerini's latest exploration of personal storytelling in country music.