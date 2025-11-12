Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes Rekindle Romance After 2-Month Break: 'They Fell Back Into It Naturally'

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are back together after a brief split, confirming what friends suspected: the couple "fell back into it very naturally."

According to sources who spoke with US Weekly, the country singer, 32, and the "Outer Banks" star, 33, had gone their separate ways in September after nearly two years of dating.

Yet a source told the outlet that the pair "never really stopped being in touch after their brief split. They really picked up where they left off.

During their time apart, Ballerini realized just how much she missed Stokes.

A source said, "Kelsea wanted to give it another chance and missed Chase a lot," while noting that Stokes was equally open to reconnecting. The insider explained that he "always felt there was something between them and believed they just needed time to cool off and figure things out."

Friends close to the couple have observed that they are hopeful this second chance will be stronger. "Having worked through some of their issues, both Kelsea and Chase are hopeful this time around will be better," the source added.

Though neither Ballerini nor Stokes has publicly addressed their reunion, they were spotted together in October near Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, fueling speculation about their reconciliation.

Eyewitness revealed, "They were very much loved-up and holding hands at the bar," describing the pair as "the sweetest people" during their outing.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini might be rolling out the welcome mat on a relationship again. https://t.co/PblFkFXBSq pic.twitter.com/jQCvrvRcxn — E! News (@enews) November 10, 2025

Early Chemistry and Public Debut

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has become the first major news of the couple at the beginning of 2023 when Stokes posted a picture of them at a football game in California.

Months later, their romantic relationship was made public by their joint appearance at the 2023 CMT Awards, turning them into one of the most followed celebrity couples in the entertainment ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌industry.

Stokes has consistently praised Ballerini for her authenticity and friendship.

During a "Today" interview, he said, "I truthfully think when you find somebody who's not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you've kind of got the best of both worlds. And she's not just a great person, but everything that you see—whether it be on social media or when she's on stage—is exactly the person she is when she's not doing those things."

Ballerini has previously reflected on the nerves she felt before meeting Stokes in person, revealing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, per People, "He came to this party that I was playing, and I had just gotten done playing. And I was ... 'Guys, i'm sweating just thinking about this. I thought I was gonna pass out.'"

Ballerini has shared the same about her separation from her husband, singer Morgan Evans, in 2022.

She made it clear that she didn't want to put up a glamorous face of the experience. In an interview with Elle, she expressed, "Being divorced is the last thing I want to be the face or the example ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌of."

"It's been three years now. It's simply not in the forefront of my life anymore." She explained that her focus has shifted to supporting others rather than reliving past relationships.