Is Cardi B Engaged? Newborn Photos With Stefon Diggs Send Fans Into Frenzy Over Mystery Ring

Cardi B is celebrating the arrival of her fourth child while sending fans into a frenzy over a sparkly new ring spotted in her latest photos with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 33, shared the first glimpses of her newborn son on Instagram Wednesday, showing her cradling the baby in a nursery chair and later in a hospital photo, though she blurred his face.

The newborn, wrapped in a New England Patriots blanket, was introduced with the caption, "11/4," revealing his birthdate, PageSix reported.

Fans quickly noticed a silver ring with a modest diamond on Cardi's left hand in one of the images, sparking speculation about a possible engagement.

"CONGRATS FAV ENGAGED," one fan commented, while another wrote, "Do I see a ring??"

Despite the excitement, a representative for Cardi confirmed that the ring is not an engagement band.

Cardi welcomed the baby on Nov. 13, with Stefon Diggs by her side, marking her first child with the NFL star and her fourth overall. She currently shares three children—Kulture, 7, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 1—with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

Cardi and Offset officially separated in 2024 amid long-standing rumors of infidelity.

The rapper has openly celebrated this new chapter, posting on Instagram, "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons... I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me."

Cardi B Preps for 2026 Little Miss Drama Tour

According to DailyMail, Cardi added that she's focused on self-love and preparing for her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, set to kick off Feb. 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California.

Cardi and Stefon, 31, first sparked dating rumors in February 2024, after being spotted together at a nightclub.

They confirmed their relationship publicly in May during a Knicks game, holding hands.

The couple later enjoyed a yacht outing, solidifying their Instagram-official romance.

Stefon, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is also father to an eight-year-old daughter and recently learned he is the father of Instagram model Aileen Lopera's daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera.

In addition to celebrating new parenthood, Cardi and Stefon appear supportive of each other's careers.

Cardi explained, "Me and my man are very supportive of each other... We like in the same space in our careers... He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong."

Stefon echoed his excitement for fatherhood, noting, "It's a boy. That's enough for me. I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."