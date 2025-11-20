Dolly Parton Confronts Rumors About Her Health After A String Of Cancellations And Admits She Is Under Treatment

Dolly​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Parton has been dealing with a lot of speculation about her health after she canceled a few events and only made appearances online. However, she assured the fans that she is getting treatment but remains smiling.

The legendary country music artist, who will be turning 80 in January, was not present at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Hall of Fame ceremony, where she was to be honored for her unique Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

Parton announced her induction in a touching video, thanking the fans and the people she worked with.

"Well, hey there! It's Dolly, and I sure wish I could be with you in person today" she said in a video also posted on Instagram.

"But you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while," she said. She added, "I'm truly sorry I can't be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor."

Celebrating Dollywood's Legacy

Parton​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌, in her message, also acknowledged Jack and Pete Herschend, her business partners, and remembered the 40 years of hard work that went into making Dollywood.

"You've been a blessing to me and I love you dearly. You know, our partnership is truly special. I trust them and they trust me and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams," she said.

Looking back on the park's opening, Parton recalled feeling "as nervous as a kid waiting to see if anybody was gonna show up at a birthday party," only to be greeted by long lines of cars — a sight she says continues to this day.

She described Dollywood as a place where families can "laugh and play and have fun and make memories together," while also providing steady employment for residents.

Health Challenges and Postponed Events

Parton's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ health-related worries were the major talk of the town after she had to reschedule her residence in Las Vegas, which was initially planned for December and was going to take place in September 2026, because of some medical problems that were not ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌disclosed.

The announcement sparked anxiety among fans, intensified when her younger sister Freida Parton took to Facebook in early October to ask for prayers.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida wrote, according to Variety. "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me." She later clarified that Dolly was merely "a little under the weather" and said her post was intended to highlight the importance of faith.

To reassure her audience, Parton shared a video from an ad shoot at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, appearing in full hair, makeup, and costume.

"Do I look sick to you?" she asked with characteristic humor, per CBS News. "I appreciate your prayers, because I'm a person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything, but I want you to know that I'm okay!"