Dolly Parton's Sister Expresses Concern for Ill Music Icon in Emotional Post

Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has reached out to fans and friends with an emotional plea for prayers as the beloved country music star faces ongoing health challenges.

On Tuesday, Freida shared a heartfelt message on Facebook, revealing her worry for Dolly's wellbeing.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately," Freida wrote alongside a photo of Dolly, PageSix reported.

She emphasized the power of prayer and asked everyone who loves Dolly to join her in sending positive thoughts.

"She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Fans quickly responded with messages of support and concern. Many expressed how stressful the news was and sent prayers for Dolly's recovery.

One fan reminded everyone of the toll the loss of Dolly's husband, Carl Dean, took on her. Carl passed away in March after more than 60 years together, a loss Dolly openly shared with her followers.

The heartfelt post came shortly after Dolly announced she would postpone her Las Vegas residency concerts.

I've seen the internet in an uproar today over Dolly & waited for further information. Here it is-

Dolly Parton's sister just posted on her Facebook to clear up any misunderstanding regarding her earlier post. She was just trying to be a loving sister to Dolly, who has been a bit… pic.twitter.com/Z3KplYITJ1 — Monica 💙🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@softtail65) October 8, 2025

Read more: Dolly Parton Misses Dollywood Ride Announcement Due to Health Scare

Dolly Parton Postpones Shows Over Health Issues

According to US Magazine, the 79-year-old country legend revealed on September 28 that her doctors had advised her to undergo several medical procedures, requiring her to delay the shows for nearly a year.

"I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," Dolly explained in her statement.

Even though Dolly Parton had to postpone her concerts, she made it clear to fans that she isn't stepping back from her career.

The country legend explained that she plans to continue working on her various projects from her home base in Nashville.

"God hasn't said anything about stopping yet, but I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with you all."

Earlier in September, Dolly canceled an appearance at her Dollywood theme park while recovering from a kidney stone that led to an infection.

"The doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling around this minute,' so I needed a few days to get better," she shared in a video.

Freida's touching request for prayers and Dolly's open updates remind fans that even strong icons need support during tough times.