Dolly Parton Cancels More Events Amid Health Challenges But Is Expected to Return for Las Vegas Shows

Dolly Parton is continuing to scale back public appearances as she manages ongoing health issues, but she is still expected to headline her rescheduled Las Vegas residency next fall.

The 79-year-old singer has been the topic of concern as she has failed to perform major events consecutively.

Parton has been silent on the reports of her health condition after a series of gig cancellations that have been going on since September when she announced that she had to undergo medical procedures and that she would postpone her December shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as per Daily Mail.

A Series of Missed Events Sparks Concern

Parton explained her latest absence in a video message to fans on Monday, saying she wished she could attend the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame ceremony. She told supporters she had been "dealing with a few health challenges this fall" and that her doctors advised her "to take it easy for just a little while."

This comes after the series of her missed events, among which the Governors Awards, the place where she was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

At that time, her sister Frieda Parton was requesting the fans on Facebook to accompany her as "prayer warriors," which greatly contributed to the public guessing the health state of the country ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌icon.

Per The Guardian, family members have since clarified the situation. Stella Parton, another of Dolly's sisters, said in October that the singer had been treated for kidney stones. And her U.K. manager, Olly Rowland, noted Frieda's post had been "a bit blown out of proportion," emphasizing that the issue was not life-threatening.

Despite the missed events, Parton has continued to reassure fans. In a separate message earlier this fall, she explained that doctors informed her she "must have a few procedures," but she dismissed speculation about any plans to retire.

"Don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," she said, adding that she simply needed to "slow down right now."

Las Vegas Shows Still Moving Forward

Caesars Palace executives say Parton's residency remains firmly on the schedule for September 2026. Sean McBurney, president of the resort, told the Daily Mail he and his team are "very excited for Dolly" and said she is "doing well."

Speaking during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, McBurney added that the singer "has her shows in September [2026]," confirming the residency, titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, is still on track. The updated run is set for September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25 and 26.

McBurney suggested demand has only grown during her absence. He called the residency "the hottest ticket" the venue has seen in years, saying the volume of inquiries surpassed even major headlining eras from Celine Dion, Elton John and Adele.

Parton herself appeared upbeat in a Thanksgiving video, dressed in a tweed jacket and thanking fans for years of shared "memories," a reassuring moment amid weeks of uncertainty.

Before Parton returns to the Colosseum, the venue will close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve performance by Jennifer Lopez.