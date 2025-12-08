Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton Is 'Ready to Get Back to Work' Despite Ongoing Health Struggles

Miley Cyrus has shared hopeful news about her godmother Dolly Parton, saying the country legend is eager to return to performing even while dealing with health challenges.

Parton, who recently postponed her Las Vegas residency, has been a topic of concern among fans, but Cyrus's update offered reassurance.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cyrus said Parton's spirit remains strong. Cyrus noted that Dolly Parton has a reputation for continuing her work no matter what challenges she faces.

"The show must go on... she's just excited to get back to work." Her comments painted a warm picture of Parton's determination and positivity, traits that have defined the singer throughout her long career.

Parton, now 79, had earlier announced that she needed to delay her Las Vegas concerts because doctors advised her to undergo several medical procedures.

She told fans that she wanted to be at her best when performing, saying she couldn't rehearse the show she dreamed of while dealing with health issues.

According to PageSix, her message was honest and filled with her usual humor as she joked about needing a "100,000-mile check-up."

Dolly Parton Cheers Fans With Thanksgiving Video

Even with these challenges, Parton has continued to share uplifting moments with fans. She posted a cheerful Thanksgiving video where she looked healthy and upbeat, reminding followers that she still has plenty of energy.

Her sister Freida later asked people to pray for Dolly, which caused some worry, but she clarified that Dolly was simply "a little under the weather."

Parton herself also addressed the rumors. In a video posted online, she laughed off the speculation and said she wasn't as sick as people believed.

"Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here," she told fans, adding that she appreciated their prayers and support, US Magazine reported.

Parton has faced a difficult year. In July, she paused her music plans after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away at 82 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

She admitted that she wasn't ready to focus on music emotionally, but she promised her career wasn't over. "I'll write something else, though, if it comes," she said.