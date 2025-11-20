Diddy Set To Feast In Prison This Holiday Season With Full Menus For Thanksgiving Christmas And New Years Day

Sean​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ "Diddy" Combs has to be at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey, over the holidays, but it seems like he won't be deprived of the usual holiday meals.

The 56-year-old rapper, as per TMZ, is going to have elaborate menus for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day as part of his 50-month ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sentence.

The meals are a departure from last year, when Diddy was at the MDC Brooklyn and had to make do with what was available for the holidays. After the change of location, he will have a different meal arrangement in New Jersey.

Diddy can choose from a variety of nutritious foods for his breakfast, including bran flakes with skim milk, a slice of whole wheat bread with jelly, and a banana.

On Thanksgiving Day, the main course will include a turkey roast, a bread dressing, mashed potatoes, yellow sweetcorn, and dessert.

On Christmas day, there will be baked Cornish hens with mashed potatoes, cornbread, gravy, and mixed ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌vegetables.

On New Year's Day, Diddy will have the option of baked fish or grilled beef, with tofu lo mein as a vegetarian option also available.

Diddy might not be home for the holidays, but the man is still living large. TMZ got the first look at his prison holiday menu and, honestly, he’s dining like a full-blown king.



Take a look: https://t.co/3JetYM5xRf pic.twitter.com/U1JOiCzTmH — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2025

Sentence and Legal Background

Diddy, father of eight, was sentenced in July after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the federal Mann Act.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. In addition to his prison term, he faces a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release following his release.

The Bad Boy Records founder has consistently denied all allegations against him. He was first arrested in September 2024 and spent over a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center before being transferred to Fort Dix on October 30, 2025.

His expected release is May 28, 2028, though completion of specific programs could reduce that date.

Diddy vs. NBCUniversal

In a separate legal matter, Diddy filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Peacock over the "Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy" documentary.

NBC is seeking dismissal, citing a statement Diddy made at his sentencing, per AllHipHop, "Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation."

Diddy's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, pushed back, stating, "NBC's argument takes a single remark out of its legal context and has no relevance to whether the documentary met basic standards of accuracy and responsibility.

The lawsuit challenges NBC's publication of allegations that are factually unsupported, contradicted by official records, or sourced from undisclosed, unreliable individuals. Those issues will be decided on their merits in court," according to Vibe.