Diddy's Prison Sentence Could Be Cut After Court-Approved 'Redemption Move'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially enrolled in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) at the Bureau of Prisons' Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he is serving a four-year sentence. The program can cut his prison time by as much as a year if completed successfully.

In a statement to The New York Times, a Diddy spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the rapper had a brighter, more positive outlook on life. "He is committed to sobriety, focused on healing, and trying to set an example for others," Engelmayer said.

According to HotNewHipHop, during his trial, Diddy and his lawyers admitted that he had a history of substance abuse problems. His attorney, Teny Geragos, requested a transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix to enroll in the RDAP program.

"In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs," Geragos wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian last month.

Engelmayer also revealed information about Diddy's current conditions at Fort Dix, including that he shares a room with eight other inmates and spends much of his time working in the prison's chapel library. "He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding," she told CBS News.

Diddy's sentencing comes after he was convicted earlier this year of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The jury had convicted him on those counts but acquitted him of more serious allegations, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The court sentenced the 55-year-old music mogul to just over four years in prison. Under the RDAP program, he could be eligible for an early release of up to 12 months if he meets all requirements and demonstrates progress.

The move could mark a turning point for Combs, who has thus far said he plans to use the time to focus on rehabilitation and better himself.