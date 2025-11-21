Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional on Stand, Details $240K Trauma Therapy After Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion became emotional Thursday while testifying in her defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper, revealing the deep impact of the 2020 shooting by rapper Tory Lanez and the online harassment that followed.

The Grammy-winning artist spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health, the surgery she underwent after being shot, and the costly trauma therapy that helped her cope.

On the witness stand, Megan described the moment she watched a clip from a documentary she did with the mental health organization Never A Bother.

"I know what it feels like to not want to live anymore," she told jurors, tears streaming down her face, TMZ reported.

She explained how the ordeal with Lanez and the false narratives pushed by Gramz and others had caused her tremendous anxiety.

Megan also addressed rumors that circulated online about her personal life, including claims she was involved with her manager, Travis Farris.

"It's really embarrassing to have to look at what the people don't know," she said.

"See, in a position like that, I know it's not me, but to be in front of everybody else and they have to watch it — it's really embarrassing."

As Megan Thee Stallion left the courthouse tonight, @papillonsocial1 asked what she wants other bloggers to know about their behavior online.



"Just because you have freedom of speech does not mean you have freedom to bully," Megan said.



She continues testifying tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wOBdeXZct7 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) November 20, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Details Surgery and Therapy

The rapper detailed the surgery she underwent the night she was shot, when bullet fragments were removed from her feet, and the subsequent therapy she sought.

Megan entered a facility for Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which she described as teaching her "where to store the trauma in your brain." The treatment reportedly cost her around $240,000.

Megan also discussed her initial hesitation to name Lanez as her shooter, saying she wanted to protect him amid the nationwide coverage of the police brutality protests following George Floyd's death.

Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted in connection with the shooting and received a 10-year prison sentence.

According to NBC News, Milagro Cooper, known online as Gramz, is facing a lawsuit alleging she spread false information about Megan at Lanez's direction.

Gramz is accused of directing her followers to an unauthorized sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan, contributing to the emotional harm Megan experienced.

"I feel like...to this day, I feel a little, like, defeated," Megan said. "Because no matter what, no matter if the video was fake or not...[Gramz] wanted it to be real."