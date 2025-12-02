Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Battle Ends With $75K Win Over Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion has scored a legal victory in her defamation battle against blogger Milagro Gramz.

A Florida jury ruled in favor of the rapper, awarding her $75,000 in damages after she filed a lawsuit in October 2024 over false claims and harmful posts made by the blogger.

The jury's decision comes after Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, accused Milagro Elizabeth Cooper of spreading lies online, including alleging that Megan acted as a "paid surrogate" for Tory Lanez.

Cooper also shared a deepfake pornographic video of the rapper, which many believed to be real, further escalating Megan's claims of emotional distress.

Under Florida law, Milagro is also liable for Megan's legal fees, which could total millions, meaning the financial impact on the blogger could far exceed the $75,000 awarded.

However, US District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga may adjust the amount to $59,000 after considering Cooper a "media defendant," which could reduce defamation damages, TMZ reported.

The final ruling on the total financial award will be determined once the judge issues her written order.

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'I'm Just Happy' After Court Victory

According to People, speaking outside the courthouse, Megan shared her relief. "I'm just happy," she said, marking the end of a stressful legal ordeal that deeply affected her personal and professional life.

During the trial, Megan testified about the trauma caused by Cooper's posts, explaining how they intensified the emotional impact of her 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez.

Megan's legal team argued that Cooper's continuous online posts, including false claims about the shooting and Lanez, caused severe emotional distress and harmed Megan's music career.

In response, Cooper's attorney, Jeremy McLymont, suggested that Megan's distress stemmed more from the shooting itself than from the blogger's posts.

Following the verdict, Cooper's attorney Nathacha Bien-Aime highlighted concerns about online free speech.

"This case highlights the increasing vulnerability of independent commentators, bloggers, and digital creators who discuss public figures," she said, emphasizing the need to protect commentary and opinion under the First Amendment.

The jury's award included $15,000 for defamation, $8,000 for emotional distress, $50,000 for the deepfake porn incident, and an additional $2,000 in punitive damages.