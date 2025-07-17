Megan Thee Stallion and NBA Star Klay Thompson Hard Launch Relationship After Appearing in NYC Gala

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson just made their relationship official with a very public appearance in New York City.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 30, and the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard, 35, were seen holding hands as they left a late-night dinner at Carbone, a well-known celebrity restaurant in Manhattan.

After weeks of online buzz and speculation, the couple finally made their first public appearance together.

Their matching smiles and joined hands confirmed what fans had already been suspecting: the two are dating.

Earlier this week, Megan posted photos from a tropical getaway, where Klay could be seen lounging quietly in the background. That post sparked excitement, gathering over 400,000 likes and tons of supportive comments.

Megan later spoke to Page Six at her foundation's gala in New York, where the couple made their red carpet debut.

"This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," she shared. "I'm just grateful that he's here by my side."

Megan Thee Stallion to PageSix about Klay Thompson:



"I have never dated somebody so kind…This is my first relationship where l've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy…I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels… pic.twitter.com/vWVorpEmhC — Stallion Hub (@stallion_hub) July 17, 2025

Fans Cheer on Megan and Klay's Budding Relationship

For their Carbone date, Megan wore a colorful body-hugging dress paired with silver heels and a rose gold purse.

She added gold jewelry, red nail polish, and glossy red lipstick to complete the look. Klay kept it casual but stylish in a white polo and blue track pants.

Just days after their dinner, Klay posted photos on Instagram that made things even more official.

According to PageSix, the carousel showed the couple holding hands and sharing a kiss. He captioned the post, "Sweet Bells son."

Fans flooded the comments with messages like, "Treat her right, she deserves it," and "Your best score to date."

The new romance began not long after Megan's split from basketball player Torrey Craig.

In the past, she's also been romantically linked to rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and soccer star Romelu Lukaku.

Thompson, who played 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors before joining the Mavericks, has also been linked to celebrities like Coco Jones and Eiza González.