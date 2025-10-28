Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Online Critics of Being 'Paid Bots' After New Song Drop

Megan Thee Stallion is calling out her online haters — and she believes they aren't even real people.

The rapper recently went live on Instagram to speak directly to her fans after releasing her new single, "Lover Girl," and claimed that many of her biggest critics are actually "paid bots."

"When I do peep online and see what y'all doing, I feel like y'all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y'all know people get paid to talk crazy about me," Megan said during her livestream.

"Like, don't it seem a little weird how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seem? Like, it don't seem right, do it?"

The "Savage" hitmaker went on to explain that the negative comments flooding her mentions are part of a coordinated effort.

"It's not [normal], because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people," she said.

According to Billboard, she pointed out that many online critics appear to have sudden, targeted negativity toward her, noting that some accounts once focused on sports now seem dedicated to spreading hate.

She suggested that many of these users might be paid to post such comments and urged fans not to give them attention.

She added with a laugh, "What is there even to hate on? I don't be doing that. I'll be in the house with my man, with my dogs, watching anime, at the studio."

Megan Thee Stallion claims in a recent TikTok Live that the surge of hate toward her is fueled by “bots” and “people being paid to hate.” pic.twitter.com/bWCLJSW3wQ — The Lie Lamaa 🏹 (@BhaktBusters) October 25, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Fans to Ignore Online Trolls

Megan's mention of her boyfriend — believed to be NBA star Klay Thompson — ties directly into the lyrics of her new love song, "Lover Girl."

On the track, she raps about finding a partner who matches her energy: "I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me / Some n—as call me extra, my n—a call me precious / This s–t be easy when you find somebody on your level."

Still, the rapper encouraged her loyal fans, known as the "Hotties," not to waste energy on internet trolls.

She told her fans to stay calm and not get upset over unnecessary drama, saying there's no real reason to fight back at the moment.

For now, she encouraged her "Hotties" to relax and enjoy her "Lover Girl" era, Complex reported.

Her remarks also came just days after DJ Akademiks accused Megan's team of asking "stupid questions" about Nicki Minaj and Drake during a deposition in her ongoing lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz.

Akademiks even mocked the idea that artists would pay influencers to speak negatively about Megan, writing, "Why would Nicki pay me or Adin Ross to talk bad bout Meg?"