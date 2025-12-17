Tory Lanez Attorney Challenges $20K Sanctions In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez's attorney, Crystal Morgan, has filed an appeal in federal court to contest $5,000 in sanctions imposed on her in connection with her client's deposition in Megan Thee Stallion's defamation lawsuit.

The appeal, submitted Monday to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, comes after Morgan and Lanez were fined for allegedly obstructing the court-ordered deposition, according to AllHipHop.

The sanctions stemmed from Lanez's refusal to answer questions during his deposition in the lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid found Lanez in contempt and imposed a $20,000 fine on him and an additional $5,000 penalty on Morgan for failing to comply with court orders.

Court documents say Lanez used "multiple expletives" toward Megan's lawyers during his deposition.

Morgan has filed an appeal to have the $5,000 fine against her overturned.

Lanez's Legal Troubles

The case began after Gramz allegedly posted misleading statements about Megan following the 2020 shooting incident with Lanez.

Gramz was also accused of reposting deepfake pornographic material of the rapper. While a jury initially found Gramz liable for defamation, Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga later dismissed that count, ruling that she should have been treated as a media defendant and that Megan's legal team had not properly served her with notice of the lawsuit.

Despite the dismissal of the defamation claim, Megan will receive $59,000 for claims including intentional infliction of emotional distress and the promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

Megan's attorney, Mari Henderson, said in a statement that they were satisfied with the outcome.

"Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida's fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover [the] costs of Megan's legal bills on the deepfake claim."

She added, per NBC, "This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences."

Lanez is serving a 10-year prison term after being convicted of multiple firearm-related charges, including first-degree assault, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.