Britney Spears' Sons Seek Reconciliation After Kevin Federline's Tell-All Sparks Tension

Britney Spears' sons are trying to rebuild their relationship with their mother following the release of Kevin Federline's controversial memoir, "You Thought You Knew."

Federline, Spears' ex-husband, shared that Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, are "trying to find a way to mend a bond between their mom" during Monday's episode of "Talk Shop Live."

While Spears and Federline have not spoken directly since the memoir's publication in October, Federline revealed that the singer has been in touch with their sons.

"We haven't talked specifically, but I know that she's talked to our sons, which is good," he said, emphasizing that he fully supports their efforts, PageSix reported.

Federline, 47, said the book, which contains several explosive claims about Spears' behavior, was written with the hope of repairing her relationship with their children.

"I know that a lot of people think that this book hurts that situation, but we've done everything else. When you're dealing with a situation like this, if I have to be the bad guy and everybody has to hate me, well, so be it. I'll do that for my kids to be able to have a relationship with their mother," he said.

The former backup dancer stressed that his sons' love for their mother has never wavered.

"They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will. It's instilled in them. That's something I've always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom."

Britney Spears’ sons trying to ‘mend a bond’ with singer after Kevin Federline’s bombshell tell-all https://t.co/sHSuqoAA4r pic.twitter.com/PmxZLJYOue — Page Six (@PageSix) November 12, 2025

Britney Spears Slams Kevin Federline's Memoir as 'False'

Spears, 43, has taken a different stance regarding Federline's book, calling his portrayal of her as a mother "false."

According to DailyMail, in an October post on X, she accused him of "constant gaslighting" and expressed frustration that the memoir misrepresented her relationship with their sons.

She added, "I will always love them and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years."

Federline's memoir alleges troubling incidents, including claims that Spears wished her children dead, gave Jayden shellfish despite an allergy, and used cocaine while breastfeeding.

While Spears has criticized the book, Federline maintains his goal is to help their sons maintain a meaningful connection with their mother.

"I'm really hoping that through all of this, through all this turmoil, that there's light at the end of the tunnel. I see it, but it's gonna be a difficult road and it's gonna take time," he said, underscoring that the reconciliation process will require patience.