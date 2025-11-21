Britney Spears' Latest Outing Sparks Concern After She's Seen With Champagne Glass and Covered Head

Britney Spears' latest appearance in Los Angeles has raised new concerns as the singer was photographed leaving a wine bar with a champagne glass in hand and her head covered.

The sighting happened Tuesday at Stonehaus in Westlake Village, where witnesses saw the pop star walking out with a full flute while being escorted by a staff member from the venue.

According to photos shared by multiple outlets, Spears held the glass and her phone as she made her way to her car.

Her team, however, insisted to the Daily Mail that she "was not drinking alcohol" during the outing. Staff members at the wine bar reportedly helped her gather her belongings before she drove off in her BMW.

The images show Spears wearing dark sunglasses and a white lace scarf pulled over her head, seemingly trying to avoid attention.

She paired the look with a brown plaid blazer, a cropped lace top, and low-rise jeans. She also carried a taupe handbag and wore bright red lipstick, with her hair styled in loose waves, PageSix reported.

Spears later reacted to the attention in an Instagram video posted Thursday, calling paparazzi photographers "incredibly mean" and saying they always choose "the worst photos" of her.

She added that she often feels she "can't go anywhere" without being followed.

The outing comes as concern for the singer's well-being grows. Last month, Spears made headlines after she was seen driving erratically following a night out.

Britney Spears spotted walking to car with champagne flute as family remains concerned over erratic behavior https://t.co/CQXdaKqq81 pic.twitter.com/74GETLrkm7 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 21, 2025

Britney Spears' Behavior Sparks New Alarms

Sources reported that her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir put her "in a tailspin," with the insider claiming, "She's spiraling. It's reopening old wounds."

Sources close to the situation said her behavior has become "terrifying" and that loved ones are unsure how to help.

According to Yahoo, one insider described the situation as "very distressing," while another said, "Until something horrible happens, that might be the wakeup call."

Spears has also sparked concern on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a video where she appeared to speak in a British accent and wrote about feeling isolated while stuck in Mexico.

She has also shared clips dancing with knives, which worried fans and led to calls for someone to check on her.

The 43-year-old singer has repeatedly pushed back on criticism, denying Federline's claims in his memoir and expressing frustration over what she sees as unfair treatment.

She wrote on X that his accusations were "extremely hurtful" and accused him of "constant gaslighting."