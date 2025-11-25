Rock Legend Lenny Kravitz Loses Dreadlocks in Wild Fan Encounter at Brisbane Gig

Rock star Lenny Kravitz had an unexpected and painful moment during his Brisbane concert on Friday, Nov. 21, when a fan accidentally pulled four of his dreadlocks straight out of his head.

The incident happened while Kravitz was singing "Let Love Rule" and walking through the crowd, a tradition he's kept for years.

Kravitz shared what happened in a video posted to his Instagram Stories shortly after the show.

According to People, looking surprised but still calm, he told fans, "Brisbane, that was wild. A very excited young lady pulled four dreadlocks out of the back of my head. You know how hard you got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby."

Even though the moment looked painful, Kravitz made it clear that he isn't changing the way he connects with fans.

He said "I'm not gonna stop coming out there for 'Let Love Rule,' because that's what we do. That's our moment together. Brisbane, you're wild. I love you."

The Brisbane concert is part of Kravitz's Blue Electric Light tour, celebrating his 12th studio album released earlier this year.

This Australian run is a special one—it's his first time performing in the country since 2012.

Before that, he had only toured Australia in 1993 and 1994, making this visit long overdue for local fans.

A fan tore off 4 of Lenny Kravitz dreadlocks in a Brissy concert... crazy fans https://t.co/1XxNOAeOAR pic.twitter.com/2uaGDiSCxc — 💎 Aleisha - yo 🖤❤️💛 (@aleisha_71) November 23, 2025

Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartfelt Message

Kravitz has been warm and open throughout the tour, often sharing personal messages online. In a post shared earlier on Nov. 21, he wrote about how meaningful the trip has been.

"Coming to New Zealand for the first time and returning to Australia after so many years is giving my soul the most beautiful energy," he said. "You all are amazing. Thank you for sharing this with me. Let's keep going!"

The tour continues in Melbourne on Nov. 25 before heading to Mildura on Nov. 28 and Adelaide on Nov. 29, Billboard reported.

These will be his last shows of the year before the tour picks up again in 2026, starting in Mexico City.

Since his last visit to Australia, Kravitz has been busy releasing new music and earning major honors.

He has put out three albums—Strut (2014), Raise Vibration (2018), and Blue Electric Light (2024).

Earlier this year, he also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and earned his first Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.