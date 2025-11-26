Busta Rhymes' Red Flared Pants Create Storm — Fans Say It's a Dress, He Says No

Rapper Busta Rhymes set the internet talking after he was spotted in a red, flare-heavy outfit that many thought was a dress. The video clip, which recirculated on social media, went viral in minutes as fans and hip-hop commentators voiced their reactions.

AllHipHop said the cast immediately drew attention for its unusual silhouette. The article observed, "What really pushed this outfit is the ultra-flared out pants. At first glance they look like a skirt or dress! People swore up and down that Busta was wearing a dress. He wasn't...exactly doing that. They are pants that look like a dress. Once the comment section got wind of it, the reactions exploded. Even Pete Rock said something!!"

The video was shot last summer, as Busta references both summer and Christmas in the clip.

The commentary elaborated on a broader cultural issue: "What is funny is how the rules of Hip-Hop fashion seem to magically shift depending on who is doing the wearing. When Young Thug throws on something 'avant-garde,' old heads act like the apocalypse is near. Let Busta do the same thing and suddenly everyone is silent."

AllHipHop stressed that Busta had always been a style boundary-pusher. "That selective outrage is interesting, because Busta has always been a boundary pusher. From the early Leaders of the New School days to this dress-like settie. Busta is from the era where Hip-Hop had stricter 'uniform rules,' even though he broke all the rules. Or maybe, just maybe, he knows exactly how to stir up a viral storm. Either way: Busta has people talking. That is goals in 2025."

The argument over Busta's outfit reflects ongoing debates within hip-hop about self-expression, gender norms, and generational outlooks on fashion. The comments still roll in across social media platforms as some fans praise his bold style, while others point out the hypocrisy that seems to exist regarding innovative looks when it comes to which artist is wearing them.

In separate news, rapper Busta Rhymes is facing a federal lawsuit from his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, who alleges assault, workplace abuse, and wage violations, claiming he was punched, humiliated, and blacklisted after reporting incidents.

As reported by Rolling Stone, Rhymes denies the allegations, calling them the work of a "disgruntled" ex-employee and says he plans to file a countersuit to expose the claims as a "shake-down,"