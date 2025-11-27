Marc Lamont Hill Calls Out Brian McKnight's Alleged Shady Behavior, Fires Back at Singer's Bold Threat

Media personality and social justice activist Marc Lamont Hill took to Twitter on Tuesday, unleashing sharp words on singer Brian McKnight, labeling him an "asshole" and addressing comments in which McKnight claimed he could "destroy" him.

Joe budden cohost Marc Lamont hill responds to Brian McKnight with the smoke 💨 💨 after his interview with Anton Daniels were he mentioned him pic.twitter.com/In0VHl46wJ — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) November 22, 2025

HotNewHipHop first detailed the exchange, one that epitomizes the continued strife between the two figures following their frequent public spats.

"I would destroy that dude. Not physically. You don't even know me, but you called me an asshole?" McKnight said.

Hill was forceful in his response on "The Joe Budden Podcast." He said, "I don't remember us saying nothing that crazy about him. I don't remember calling him an asshole, but he is an asshole. Let me be clear: Brian McKnight, you are an asshole. It's not a beef. We ain't got no issues, you're just an asshole."

Hill continued to outline the reason for his condemnation. He went on to say, "I'm basing that on having interviewed Brian McKnight lots of times... You were rude and nasty to everybody on my crew and my team. You were nice to me, but the measure of being an asshole isn't how you treat the host, it's how you treat everybody around them."

Hill remembered one time when McKnight supposedly dismissed a fan's attempt to get an airport autograph from him, calling McKnight's actions toward people "rude and nasty." Hill then asserted that although McKnight's personal family issues are not his concern, making them public could potentially harm his reputation: ""When you put your family, in public, on blast, that might make you an asshole."

Per Page Six, Hill also mentioned McKnight's previous 2024 comments, wherein the singer allegedly called his own children "evil" in an Instagram video - as reported by other media outlets. Hill said that McKnight's previous public statements about his children factored into his negative impression of the singer's character.

The dispute marks the latest chapter in a public feud that has played out over podcasts, social media, and entertainment‑news coverage. As of now, McKnight has not issued a public response to Hill's comments.