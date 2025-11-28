Sean 'Diddy' Combs' First Thanksgiving at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey Detailed

Sean "Diddy" Combs spent his first Thanksgiving at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, adjusting to life behind bars while keeping busy with prison activities and rehabilitation programs.

The 56-year-old music mogul, serving a four-year sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, celebrated the holiday with fellow inmates through a mix of concerts, sports tournaments, and card games.

A spokesperson for the prison told Page Six that inmates could also receive visits from loved ones on Thanksgiving.

Lunch included a more traditional holiday menu with roasted turkey or soy chicken for vegetarians, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, and either fruit or a holiday dessert.

Dinner offered deli meat and cheese sandwiches or peanut butter and jelly, along with chips, fruit, dessert, or whole wheat bread. Breakfast consisted of bran flakes, whole wheat bread, bananas, and skim milk.

Combs' first week at Fort Dix has not been without scrutiny. TMZ reported he allegedly consumed "homemade alcohol" in the prison, though his spokesperson denied the claims, saying he was "focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."

Days later, Diddy was reportedly cited for participating in a prohibited three-way call.

His team insisted the call was "procedural" and "protected under attorney-client privilege," emphasizing that Diddy has "not violated any prison rules" and is prioritizing sobriety and self-discipline.

Diddy Joins Rare Rehab Program at Fort Dix

The hip-hop mogul has also taken part in a rare opportunity for new inmates: the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

His spokesperson stated, "Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change."

In addition to rehabilitation programs, Diddy has been serving as the chaplain's assistant, a coveted position at the low-security prison.

Duties include maintaining the chapel's library, assisting with record-keeping, and helping coordinate inmate participation in programs, DailyMail reported.

His publicist described the role as "warm, respectful, and rewarding," noting it allows Combs to engage positively with fellow inmates while maintaining responsibility.

The rapper has also revived his Free Game With Diddy entrepreneurial class for inmates, teaching business skills, self-worth, and productivity.

The program was previously run while he was at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs' current release date is set for June 4, 2028, after being transferred to Fort Dix on October 30.