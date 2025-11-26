Diddy Issues Rare Statement to Address Prison Booze Allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs, through representatives, has responded to media reports that he was allegedly found in possession of a prohibited substance inside FCI Fort Dix, the low-security federal prison in New Jersey where he serves a four-year sentence.

The claims were first reported by TMZ and later highlighted by HipHopDX. Officials reportedly found contraband homemade alcohol - said to be a prison-made brew made with Fanta, sugar and apples left to ferment - and were set to transfer the music mogul to another unit.

However, according to reporting referenced by HipHopDX, authorities later backtracked, allowing Combs to remain in his current unit.

The accusation quickly drew attention, in part because it seemed to conflict with Combs' earlier assertions of sobriety. The 55-year-old spoke to the court prior to his October sentencing.

"I'm committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent and peaceful person ... I thank God that I'm stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober."

After the latest report surfaced, a spokesperson for Combs issued a statement in a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post.

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."

Further clarification came from Juda Engelmayer, the spokesperson for Combs' family, who spoke with TMZ.

"Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day."

Engelmayer further addressed the speculation surrounding the high-profile inmate. "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue."

He added in another comment, "We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose."

Earlier this month, pictures of Combs inside the prison yard surfaced online; in them, he looked relaxed among other inmates as he adapted to his new surroundings.

Disciplinary action, if any, concerning the alleged alcohol incident has not been officially confirmed at present, and Combs is still housed at FCI Fort Dix while serving his prison sentence.