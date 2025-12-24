Music Icons Who Died in 2025: Remembering the Legends Who Shaped Generations of Sound

2025 is a year many musicians, whose vocals, guitar works, and musical works influenced the world for years, passed away, making us remember how even the most enormous legacies are temporary.

Ozzy Osbourne, 76, passed away in July at his home in Buckinghamshire. The frontman of Black Sabbath, Osbourne was a strong fighter against Parkinson's disease and spinal problems, however, he kept his onstage and pop culture presence vibrant and alive. He was introduced to a new generation via reality TV, but it was his voice and the dark riffs of Sabbath that truly made his name known.

In June, Brian Wilson died at the age of 83. One of the Beach Boys' main creative forces for Pet Sounds and "Good Vibrations, " Wilson completely transformed pop music. His work in the studio, the immaculate harmonies, and the daring experimentation made him a reference point for musicians in any genre. He suffered from health problems but his influence was unstoppable.

Marianne Faithfull, 78, passed away in January. Starting with hits like "As Tears Go By" and later with her darker and more avant-garde albums, she had the power not only to influence rock but also the whole alternative music genre by her career. Her voice, timeworn but still very expressive, became one of the many artistic themes of Faithfull's unyielding nature in the face of adversities.

Roberta Flack, 88, after a short period of illness, left the world in February. Her very successful albums, among which we can count "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" made the 70s era of soul and adult contemporary the most recognizable one, especially due to her works. Flack's renditions were simply very moving even though she did not show much emotion, and this has been an influence on many of the next generations of listeners for quite a while.

In March, Roy Ayers, 84, died. The jazz, funk vibraphonist's grooves, in particular, on "Everybody Loves the Sunshine, " influenced several genres such as soul, acid jazz and hip-hop from where they took the samples for their beats. His music was the perfect blend of jazz brilliance and lovely rhythm.

One of the pioneers of neo-soul, D'Angelo, died due to pancreatic cancer in New York City in October. His albums like Brown Sugar, Voodoo, and Black Messiah are a wonderful mix of R&B, funk, and gospel, that not only appeal to the present generation but also have a lasting effect on future music. Although he did not make his illness known, his creative voice was loud and clear up to the very end.

Ace Frehley, 74, the original KISS lead guitarist, died in October after a period of health decline. His "Spaceman" character and high, flying solos were instrumental in the visual side of one of rock's most spectacular bands, and many guitarists have listed him as their source of inspiration.

Sly Stone, 82, died in June. Through Sly and the Family Stone, as its leader, he brought together funk, rock, and soul, creating "Everyday People" among other songs that not only challenged social norms but also crossed genre boundaries. He was slowed down by a long term effect of respiratory problems, but he remained active through his music.

One half of the soul duo Sam & Dave, Sam Moore, 89, died in January. Together with songs like "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Comin', " Moore was one of the most iconic voices of Southern soul. His shows always felt energetic and heartfelt.

George Kooymans, 77, the guitarist and songwriter for Golden Earring, died in July due to ALS complications. He co-wrote "Radar Love" and "Twilight Zone," and helped Dutch rock stay at the global level for decades.

These losses span genres and continents, but what unites them is influence.

They not only helped improve the studio craft but also vocal styles, guitar riffs, and grooves that will be sampled by future generations. These music icons have left the world with less music than before, but their works will last way beyond any single year or obituary.