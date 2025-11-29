Backstreet Boy Demands $50K From Woman Accused of Trespassing on His Florida Beach

Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell is taking legal action against a Florida woman accused of repeatedly trespassing on his private beach.

In a $50,000 lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Littrell, 50, and his wife, Leighanne, 56, allege that 67-year-old Carolyn Barrington Hill entered their Santa Rosa Beach property without permission and verbally harassed their property manager.

The Littrells claim they clearly marked their private property with "no trespassing" signs, chairs, umbrellas, and tables.

Despite these measures, Hill allegedly ignored the boundaries and "set out to antagonize, bully, and harass" the couple starting in April.

According to the lawsuit, Hill even brought her own beach furniture onto their property and shouted at the Littrells' staff.

The couple also accused Hill of filming them without consent and encouraging other members of the public to join her in trespassing.

"Our efforts have been in vain," the filing reads, prompting the Littrells to hire private security and ultimately involve the Walton County Sheriff's Office, which they are also suing over alleged failure to enforce their property rights.

Video evidence, including body camera footage from May, shows Hill confronting a deputy after being asked to move from the beach.

She reportedly warned, "And next time he gets four feet away from me with that drill, I'm bringing out pepper spray," referring to the property manager who admitted to brandishing a drill but said he never intended to use it as a weapon.

Backstreet Boy demands $50K from Florida woman who allegedly trespassed on his private beach: lawsuit https://t.co/z1aMAQMCle pic.twitter.com/b6XgtNqfj7 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 28, 2025

Motion to Dismiss Filed in Littrell Trespassing Case

Hill has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the complaint "attempts to deter [her] from exercising her constitutional right to be present at her local beach in Walton County, Florida."

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for December 11. Earlier, Hill requested extra time to retain an attorney due to work obligations, DailyMail reported.

This is not the first time the Littrells have faced disputes over their private beach.

Footage from April 2023 showed Brian and Leighanne confronting other beachgoers about property lines, with Leighanne pointing out the water's edge as public space while holding a "no trespassing" sign.

The Littrells purchased the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom Santa Rosa Beach home for $3.8 million in February 2023. They are parents to 23-year-old son Baylee Littrell.

In addition to the civil case against Hill, Brian Littrell previously sued Walton County over its alleged failure to protect their property from unauthorized visitors.

According to his filing, his family was forced to rely on local law enforcement after repeated trespassing incidents, despite clearly posted boundaries.