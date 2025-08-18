Backstreet Boys Honor Max Martin in Front of Vegas Crowd: 'We Owe Him Everything'

The Backstreet Boys turned their Las Vegas residency into a heartfelt tribute on Saturday night, pausing their show at Sphere to honor the man behind many of their biggest hits — legendary songwriter and producer Max Martin.

Howie Dorough took a moment to acknowledge Martin's influence before the group launched into "Don't Want You Back," a track from their blockbuster 1999 album Millennium.

"He helped us create our legacy and the soundtrack to our lives," Dorough told the crowd. "He wrote all those hit songs that we get a chance to sing for you guys. We are very indebted to Mr. Max Martin."

According to Billboard, Kevin Richardson then encouraged the crowd to get on their feet and give the Swedish producer a big round of applause.

"Let him feel the love y'all," he said, as Martin stood and waved to the sold-out crowd. The moment quickly spread online after a fan page reposted video of the ovation on Instagram.

Recently honored as Billboard's Top Producer of the 21st Century, Martin has played a key role in the Backstreet Boys' music from the very start of their career.

He co-wrote and produced their 1995 debut single, "We've Got It Goin' On," and went on to craft career-defining songs such as "I Want It That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," and "Shape of My Heart."

Backstreet Boys Shout Out Max Martin in Vegas Residency Crowd: ‘He Helped Us Create Our Legacy’https://t.co/GrLPQtAplF — billboard (@billboard) August 17, 2025

Read more: Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Faces Health Rumors After New Instagram Post

Vegas Crowd Cheers as Backstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Hitmakers

Martin's influence extends far beyond the boy band. Martin has also worked with pop superstars including Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and The Weeknd.

Most recently, he was tapped by Taylor Swift to produce tracks for her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, reuniting with her after years of collaborations that produced chart-toppers like "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off."

But Saturday night wasn't only about Martin. The band also gave a special nod to songwriter Andrew Fromm, who was present at the event, NYMorningstar said.

Dorough dedicated "Spanish Eyes" to him, a song he usually sings for his late mother.

Fromm also wrote "I Need You Tonight," a track performed solo by Nick Carter during the residency.

The performance was the 17th night of the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency, held in honor of the 25th anniversary of Millennium.

The residency has been a major success, prompting the group to add seven more dates that will extend their stay at Sphere into 2026.