Backstreet Boys Call for Super Bowl Halftime Spotlight After Big Game Commercial

The Backstreet Boys are ready to take their Super Bowl ambitions to the next level. After making fans laugh with a memorable commercial during Super Bowl 60, the iconic boy band set their sights on headlining the 2027 halftime show.

During a Las Vegas Sphere performance, AJ McLean floated the idea to a cheering crowd, TMZ reported.

"What do you guys think? Backstreet Boys: 2027 Super Bowl halftime," he asked, prompting a roar of excitement. McLean followed up with, "Let's make it happen then. I mean, you know, why not, right? Why not? It's in L.A. It's right down the street. Let's go."

Fans' enthusiastic response suggests that the boy band's appeal has not faded over the decades.

While it's not yet clear if the proposal was serious or playful, McLean's suggestion demonstrates the group's playful confidence and enduring desire to reach new audiences.

Reported By @TMZ

The Backstreet Boys want to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year pic.twitter.com/IbDlAJBjmR — Stephen Duckett (@SLD2027) February 13, 2026

Read more: Backstreet Boys Star Nick Carter Faces Health Rumors After New Instagram Post

Backstreet Boys Eye 2027 Super Bowl Halftime

The Backstreet Boys have never headlined a Super Bowl halftime show, though they were offered the opportunity at Super Bowl 35 in 2001.

Nick Carter later told Entertainment Tonight that the band opted to sing the national anthem instead, leaving the halftime spotlight to NSYNC, Aerosmith, and other performers including Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly.

Currently, betting odds favor Miley Cyrus for the 2027 halftime show, with Cardi B and Taylor Swift trailing closely.

Super Bowl LXI will land on Valentine's Day, February 14, which could influence who accepts the invitation to perform.

Despite this, the Backstreet Boys are making it clear that they'd love to take the stage once more.

The league typically announces its halftime performers once the regular season begins, meaning any official confirmation is still months away.

According to USA Today, last year, Bad Bunny was revealed as the halftime performer for Super Bowl 60 on September 28, 2025, showing that announcements often come late in the year.