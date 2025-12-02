Sharon & Kelly Osbourne's Skeleton-Thin Look After Ozzy's Death Has Fans Worried Sick

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne are facing renewed public scrutiny after new photos of their first public appearance since the death of Ozzy Osbourne sparked a wave of concern online. The mother-daughter duo were spotted at a cocktail party in London on Nov. 26 in their first outing since the rock legend's funeral in August.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Kelly looked stunning at the launch event of Rebecca Vallance's holiday and modest collections held at Aki Bar in a pink rhinestone-encrusted halter-top gown that was crystal-trimmed inside. Sharon wore a long-sleeved maroon sequined gown, too, from the same designer.

Although the pair looked happy as they posed with one another, many onlookers were most curious about their much thinner builds. As one social media user said, "They literally look disfigured."

Critics pointed to Kelly's pronounced collarbone, Sharon's bony neckline, and their noticeably sunken cheeks. Another concerned commenter added, "Please eat something, you are gorgeous, but you are so thin," and "They both need to eat something this is scary."

Some of the comments wondered if this was due to weight loss medications. One asked, "I"Is this the Ozempic Olympics?"

Others called for sympathy, citing how the family has suffered since Ozzy's death in July at age 76 after cardiac arrest. As one fan chimed in: "They are grieving. Yes they both look very skinny, but grief will do that to you. Have some compassion." Another user added, "Oh my! That's not good at all."

Although Ozzy's death exacerbated concern, both women began losing weight years ago. Kelly has denied using injectable weight-loss aids, citing lifestyle changes following the birth of her son in 2022 and a gestational diabetes diagnosis as the secret to her transformation. She already lost 85 pounds following a 2020 gastric sleeve surgery.

Holy shit! Look at Kelly Osbourne's before and after 😯 pic.twitter.com/EwwChTxNd6 — 🌻 RightIsWrong 🌊 🐘 🐿️ 🌳🌞 🐝🌷🐧 (@UniteResisters1) June 10, 2025

In an interview that has resurfaced, she explained, "I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy... I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

Sharon Osbourne before and after Ozempic. pic.twitter.com/lmH4AR2Oh4 — Granit (@granqito) January 7, 2024

Sharon has since admitted using GLP-1 drugs and has come to regret that. The Daily Mail quotes her as saying, I'm too gaunt, and I can't put any weight on. I want to because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds, and I don't want to be."

Despite the criticism and speculation, many fans still extend their sympathies as the Osbournes go through an emotionally trying period.