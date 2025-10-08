Sharon Osbourne Is 'OK But Not OK' As Family Struggles To Cope With Ozzy's Death

xJack Osbourne recently opened up about the sadness suffered by his family after the passing of Ozzy Osbourne.

He claimed that his mother, Sharon Osbourne, is trying to come to terms with it but is still very affected by it.

The music icon passed away in July at 76, only a few weeks after his last concert. The family's death has turned out to be a hard time for the Osbornes to carry on their lives without him.

During an interview on "Good Morning America," Jack described Sharon as "OK, but she's not OK," highlighting how losing a loved one had profoundly impacted her.

He went on to say that while she receives the warmth and encouragement of the public, she is still on the pathway of her sorrow. Sharon has mostly avoided the public eye since Ozzy's memorial in Birmingham, where she was seen in tears as fans paid their respects to her husband.

A Family Facing a New Reality

Ozzy died at the family's Buckinghamshire home, where he and Sharon had planned to spend their later years. Their move from Los Angeles was meant to mark a peaceful retirement. Instead, the house became the place where he spent his final weeks.

Jack said the outpouring of public support has been overwhelming. "None of us expected it to be like this," he told the outlet.

In a video message weeks after the funeral, Sharon said the love she received from fans helped her through long nights. "Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know," she said, according to BBC.

Ozzy often credited Sharon with saving his life. In the documentary "Ozzy: No Escape From Now," he said he believed he "wouldn't be here" without her. The couple had been married for more than 40 years.

Sharon also struggled with her illness. In 2002, the matriarch was diagnosed with colon cancer and kept on working while she was getting her therapy. At the time, Sharon said that she did not want her kids or husband to witness her weakness.

Sharon Osbourne talks about the reasons why she fell in love with him. Rest in peace Ozzy 💔 pic.twitter.com/a6FIrcat1p — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) August 2, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's Final Years: Aimee Shares Her Pain

Aimee Osbourne has shared details about her father's health struggles in the years before his death. In the same documentary, she described how a fall in 2019 left him "traumatized."

The accident forced him to cancel tour dates and worsened an old injury. "He was in hospital for weeks," Aimee said, according to Variety. She explained that the fall and long recovery broke his spirit.

Sharon revealed that Ozzy's pain "never subsided." She said it was constant and severe. Ozzy later said he couldn't "enjoy anything" during that time. His Parkinson's diagnosis followed shortly after.

"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it," Ozzy said in the documentary.

When Sharon asked him if he would change anything, Ozzy's answer was simple: "No. I had a great f*****g time."